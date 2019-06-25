ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch script World Cup history

David Warner and Aaron Finch have been quite consistent at the top of the innings for Australia in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and during their group stage encounter against England on Tuesday, the duo became the first opening pair to post five consecutive 50+ scores in World Cups.

READ: World Cup semi-final race: 7 teams, 4 spots - possible scenarios explained

Earlier, there were four opening pairs who had four consecutive 50+ scores to their name but with yet another 100-run stand at the Lord’s, Finch and Warner were able to claim the impressive milestone.

Most consecutive 50+ opening partnerships in WCs:

5 D Warner- A Finch (2019) *

4 G Fowler - C Tavare (1983)

4 D Boon - G Marsh (1987-92)

4 A Sohail - S Anwar (1996)

4 A Gilchrist - M Hayden (2003-07)

The Australian pair of Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting hold the record for the most successive 50+ stands at any position in the World Cups with seven between 1996 & 1999 (all for the second wicket).

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl.A green-tinged pitch and overcast skies promised to assist England’s pace attack as the hosts looked to bounce back from their 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

READ: WATCH: MS Dhoni breaks World Record with lightning-quick stumping

England retained the same side that lost at Headingley, with fast bowler Jofra Archer passed fit after feeling some tightness in his left side. Archer is the tournament’s joint leading wicket-taker with 15 at an average of 17.93.

Australia made two changes from the side that Bangladesh by 48 runs in Nottingham, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon making his first appearance of the tournament in place of leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:37 IST