ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni breaks World Record with lightning-quick stumping against Afghanistan - WATCH

MS Dhoni and stumpings share a bond stronger than anything else. The latter is not a mode of dismissal; it actually completes Dhoni the keeper. The ease with which Dhoni collects the ball, whips the bails off in a flash sometimes even without any backward movement of his hands due to the impact, is what separates a Dhoni stumping from the rest. In India’s World Cup match against Afghanistan, Dhoni gave a demonstration of the same while sending Rashid Khan back to the pavilion.

In the 46th over of the Afghanistan chase, with the game still hanging in balance, Dhoni kept his calm and inflicted a lightning-quick stumping, giving Rashid Khan no chance to drag his foot inside the crease.

The lion’s share of the credit definitely must go to Chahal for dragging Rashid out of his crease with a beautifully tossed-up delivery that drifted and turned past the bat. But Dhoni too did his job to perfection to give India an important breakthrough.

Watch the video here

WATCH: Out of the crease and out in a flash. How quick was this stumping from @msdhoni ⚡️⚡️ #TeamIndia #CWC19



Watch the video here ➡️▶️👉👉 https://t.co/HPNxx5CVSa pic.twitter.com/hGAf4sBEt6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2019

Dhoni also broke Moin Khan’s world record for inflicting most stumpings in List A matches (ODIs and domestic fifty-over games). Dhoni now has 140 stumpings to his name, 1 more than Khan’s tally of 139.

No wonder, captain Virat Kohli was delighted. The equation tilted in India’s favour slightly after Rashid got out for 14 off 16 balls. Afghanistan needed 35 runs off 26 balls with 3 wickets in hand.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly in the last few overs to close out the match for India. Shami became the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to pick up a World Cup hat-trick as India registered an 11-run victory over Afghanistan.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 14:38 IST