ICC World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Hashim Amla on verge of breaking Virat Kohli’s long-standing ODI record

Opener Hashim Amla will look to break Virat Kohli’s long-standing record when South Africa lock horns against hosts England in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 opener at the Oval in London on Thursday.

Amla is just 90 runs away from becoming the fourth South African to score 8000 ODI runs after Jacques Kallis (11550), AB de Villiers (9427) and Herschelle Gibbs (8094). (Also check-out: Full schedule (Picture) of ICC World Cup 2019)

If Amla manages to achieve this feat against England, he will go past India skipper Virat Kohli and take the top spot in the list of fastest to 8000 ODI runs.

Kohli managed this feat in 175 innings, while Amla has played 171 innings thus far. So, if he goes past this mark on Thursday, Amla will better Kohli’s record by three innings. Amla also holds the record for being the fastest ever to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

There is another milestone in offering for the right-hander as Amla needs just 37 runs to become the second South Africa after Jacques Kallis (1054 runs) and 22nd batsman overall to reach 1000 ODI runs against England.

It’s easier said than done for Amla as his recent stat suggests the right-hander is going through a bad patch. Amla has crossed the 50-run mark in just 25% of his ODI innings since 2018 and that doesn’t bode well for a team which likes to rely heavily on their top-order for runs.

Amla will now look to put his best foot forward and start his World Cup campaign with a bang. The right-hander will be aware that at 36, this is likely to be his last World Cup and would want to go out on a high.

South Africa World Cup Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi

First Published: May 30, 2019 08:51 IST