ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka: England Predicted XI against Sri Lanka - One change expected

After a mammoth 150-run win against Afghanistan, England will lock horns with Sri Lanka on Friday as the hosts look to become the first team to book a spot in the semifinals. Touted to be the tournament favourites, England have just suffered one defeat in their five games so far, against Pakistan, and are currently placed at the second spot in the table.

Against a struggling Sri Lanka side, England might look to rest a few players - with India challenge around the corner. Eoin Morgan hammered a world record in the previous match, smashing 17 sixes in an innings. But the left-handed batsman has a back injury and would the Three Lions might want him to take a rest to prepare for big matches in future.

But with Jason Roy injured, the side does not have any player for a switch in the middle order, and Morgan is likely to play on. England might look to add another bowler to the side, who can bat lower down the order to release pressure from the middle order.

England could sit out Chris Woakes instead and replace him with Liam Plunkett. Woakes was wicketless against Afghanistan and looked rusty with the ball. In Woakes’ presence. Plunkett can provide a fast bowling option that can trouble Sri Lanka’s wobbly batting order. He can also hammer big shots out of the park in the death overs.

Here is the predicted playing XI for England against Sri Lanka

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 18:43 IST