ICC World Cup 2019: Great position to be in as compared to 10 months ago - Aaron Finch

Australia have put behind a disappointing year, which saw them losing back-to-back series besides facing a ball-tampering scandal, and skipper Aaron Finch is relieved to see the team in great position at the moment as compared to 10 months ago.

The defending champions could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, commencing on May 30 in UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

“It is a great position to be in when compared to where we were ten months ago; it is great when guys keep jumping up to fill positions,” Finch said after Monday’s warm-up match here against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by five wickets.

The Australian team was in complete turmoil a year ago after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The two batsman were handed a year-long ban from international cricket. Australia also lost the ODI series against England and South Africa, and a home Test series against India for the first time ever.

This year, however, the Aussies managed to get their act together as they registered a come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series win against India, and then blanked Pakistan 5-0. “We have been as a group since May 1, and we are still doing our basics really well,” said Finch. Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:58 IST