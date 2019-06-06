Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 05, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019: How to negate Jasprit Bumrah threat? Kevin Pietersen weighs in

Jasprit Bumrah was at his majestic best during Team India’s opener against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

cricket Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC World Cup 2019,ICC World Cup,World Cup
File image of India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah in action during a match.(AFP)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels he has perfect game-plan to reduce the effect of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Bumrah was at his majestic best during Team India’s opener against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Bumrah accounted for the wickets of openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla and that paved way for India to restrict the Proteas for 227/9 in 50 overs.

As for Bumrah, he ended the match with outstanding figures of 2/35 and started with World Cup campaign with a bang. Pietersen as now weighed in as to how batsmen can tackle the Bumrah threat in upcoming matches.

Also Read: ‘de Villiers chose to play T20 leagues over representing South Africa in 2018’

Pietersen’s social media post read: Quick memo to all right handed batters - get onto off stump against Bumrah & look to hit him from, straight back at the stumps to square leg. Eliminate the off side completely!”

Not only India started their World Cup campaign with a thumping win, but they also issued a warning to other teams in the competition with their professional display.

Also Read: Dhoni fumbles, recovers and manages to effect a brilliant stumping – Watch

‘The Men in Blue’ will next take on defending champions Australia and that will the real test for Virat Kohli’s troops. The blockbuster contest between the two teams will be played at the iconic Oval on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics