ICC World Cup 2019: How to negate Jasprit Bumrah threat? Kevin Pietersen weighs in

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels he has perfect game-plan to reduce the effect of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Bumrah was at his majestic best during Team India’s opener against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Bumrah accounted for the wickets of openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla and that paved way for India to restrict the Proteas for 227/9 in 50 overs.

As for Bumrah, he ended the match with outstanding figures of 2/35 and started with World Cup campaign with a bang. Pietersen as now weighed in as to how batsmen can tackle the Bumrah threat in upcoming matches.

Pietersen’s social media post read: Quick memo to all right handed batters - get onto off stump against Bumrah & look to hit him from, straight back at the stumps to square leg. Eliminate the off side completely!”

Quick memo to all right handed batters - get onto off stump against Bumrah & look to hit him from, straight back at the stumps to square leg.

Not only India started their World Cup campaign with a thumping win, but they also issued a warning to other teams in the competition with their professional display.

‘The Men in Blue’ will next take on defending champions Australia and that will the real test for Virat Kohli’s troops. The blockbuster contest between the two teams will be played at the iconic Oval on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST