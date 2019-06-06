India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni fumbles, recovers and manages to effect a brilliant stumping – Watch

MS Dhoni was at his usual best when he effected a brilliant stumping during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

During the South African innings, Dhoni’s quick hands behind the stumps helped Yuzvendra Chahal pick his fourth wicket of the innings as he accounted for the wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo. ((ICC World Cup 2019 - Full Coverage))

The wicket came at a timely juncture for India as Phehlukwayo was starting to look dangerous and had scored 34 off 61 deliveries including two boundaries and one six.

It wasn’t similar to Dhoni’s usual stumping where he makes a mess of stumps ever before the batsmen could blink an eyelid. This time, however, Dhoni could not catch hold of the ball in first attempt but recovered well and took off the bails. Phehlukwayo was miles out of the crease and that helped Dhoni’s cause.

The stumping helped Dhoni added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he went past New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in most dismissals inflicted in World Cups. Dhoni, now has 33 World Cup dismissals to his name.

54 - K Sangakkara

52 - A Gilchrist

33 - MS Dhoni*

32 - B McCullum

31 - M Boucher

Not just this but Dhoni also became the first wicket-keeper ever to keep wickets in 600 international innings. Here’s the list of keepers with most innings behind the stumps -

MS Dhoni - 600*

M Boucher - 596

K Sangakkara - 499

A Gilchrist – 485

India will next take on defending champions Australia in their second group stage match at the iconic Oval on Sunday. As for Australia, they will be playing their third match of the tournament after taking on Afghanistan and Windies in their opening two contests respectively.

