ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni creates history, registers 2 massive world records in South Africa match

Rohit Sharma received the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 122, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada got the best fast bowlers going around tag but it was MS Dhoni who walked away with the world records during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa on Wednesday at Southampton.

Rohit scored an unbeaten 122* to lead India to a six wicket win after Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) and Yuzvendra Chahal’s (4/51) brilliance with the ball restricted South Africa to 227 for 8.

The day without a doubt belonged to Rohit and India’s bowlers but former India captain MS Dhoni too left his mark on the match. Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper ever to keep wickets in 600 international innings on Wednesday.

Here’s the list of keepers with most innings behind the stumps

MS Dhoni - 600*

M Boucher - 596

K Sangakkara - 499

A Gilchrist – 485

The 37-year-old Dhoni also inflicted a stumping during South Africa’s innings to send back Andile Phehlukwayo off Yuzvendra Chahal’s delivery to register another world record. Dhoni, now has 139 list A stumpings to his name equalling the record of Pakistan’s Moin Khan.

The stumping also helped Dhoni go past New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in most dismissals inflicted in World Cups. Dhoni, now has 33 World Cup dismissals to his name.

Most dismissals in World Cup:

54 - K Sangakkara

52 - A Gilchrist

33 - MS Dhoni*

32 - B McCullum

31 - M Boucher

Dhoni also scored a valuable 34, coming in to bat at No. 5 and stitched a 74-run stand with Man of the Match Rohit Sharma before getting out Chris Morris in the dying stages of the match.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 09:58 IST