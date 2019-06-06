MS Dhoni sports gloves with Indian Army insignia, Twitter salutes the passion and love

A dominant performance by the Indian team saw their World Cup campaign get off to a flying start. After the bowlers led the charge and restricted South Africa to 227, India breached the target courtesy a defiant century by Rohit Sharma.

During the match in Southampton, fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.

There were plenty of close-up shots of the same and it showed the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces also known as ‘Balidaan’ symbolising sacrifice and it sent fans in a tizzy. Fans were blown over by this gesture and applauded the former Indian captain for his unbridled love and support for the Indian army.

MS Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, has also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this brilliant gesture:

Noticed the "Balidan" mark on @msdhoni wicket keeping gloves.This insignia represents the Indian Parachute Regiment which he is a part off.I like how he keeps it so close to his life while most of his counterparts r just poster boys @majorgauravarya #CricketKaCrown #Dhoni @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Kh0yhDtQkL — Vibhor Mohla (@Vibhormohla) June 5, 2019

#WorldCup2019: MS Dhoni Sports Gloves With Army Insignia..



Why he is in heart of millions of people. pic.twitter.com/HbCXNJYk2F — pankaj (@pankaj__dhiman) June 6, 2019

That’s the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves: pic.twitter.com/YKoA5Az54o — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 5, 2019

This man shows his love for the nation and army.

A Regimental Dragger(BALIDAN) of Indian Army Para Special Force on MS Dhoni Gloves. #IndianArmy #Balidan pic.twitter.com/P5haUEyQcy — Sachin Joraviya (@SachinJoraviya) June 5, 2019

🙏🙏🙏



MSD is part of Indian Army. That’s the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves .Also called the Balidaan (‘sacrifice’) badge, it appears to be officially printed/embroidered on Dhonis's SG Cricket gloves. pic.twitter.com/5ZGkRiNWe1 — 🎊🎉Good Vibes🎊🎉 (@rnadxb) June 6, 2019

Lt. Colonel of Territorial Army man M.S. Dhoni.



On his gloves we can see the #Balidan badge of the Para Special Forces #ParaSF .... The elite special forces of our nation. #ParachuteRegiment #Paratroopers pic.twitter.com/da87RxKPQx — Krrissh Yadhu (@KrrisshYadhu) June 6, 2019

Salute & respect to MS Dhoni who printed insignia of 'Balidan' on his wicket keeping gloves.👇



That's the regimental dagger insignia which represents the Para SF, Special Operations unit of Indian Army attached to Parachute Regiment.🙏🇮🇳 @msdhoni #BCCI#INDvSA #Dhoni #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PIriFyBLW0 — Jagdish Dangi (@jagdishjd07) June 6, 2019

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 12:03 IST