MS Dhoni sports gloves with Indian Army insignia, Twitter salutes the passion and love

During the match in Southampton, fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army insignia on MS Dhoni’s gloves(AFP)

A dominant performance by the Indian team saw their World Cup campaign get off to a flying start. After the bowlers led the charge and restricted South Africa to 227, India breached the target courtesy a defiant century by Rohit Sharma.

During the match in Southampton, fans spotted a special symbol embroidered on the gloves of team India’s wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, and it created a huge buzz online.

There were plenty of close-up shots of the same and it showed the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces also known as ‘Balidaan’ symbolising sacrifice and it sent fans in a tizzy. Fans were blown over by this gesture and applauded the former Indian captain for his unbridled love and support for the Indian army.

MS Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, has also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this brilliant gesture:

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 12:03 IST

