ICC World Cup 2019: Harbhajan Singh reveals how MS Dhoni used IPL to prepare for World Cup

After a slump last year, MS Dhoni has been a man in form in 2019. He was man of the tournament in India’s series against Australia earlier this year and was at his flamboyant best in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings.

A century in the warm-up clash against Bangladesh followed by assured innings of 34 in the first match against South Africa, Dhoni’s form is a massive shot in the arm for this Indian team. The biggest reason for this recent surge has been the hours the former captain has been spending in the nets.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

During the match against South Africa, veteran Indian off-spinner and Dhoni’s CSK teammate, Harbhajan Singh revealed that the seasoned campaigner batted close to two hours on a regular basis at the nets during the training session in the IPL. He also said that Dhoni was focused at getting his rhythm right for the World Cup and hence, faced as many balls in the nets as possible.

“Dhoni believed that during the IPL he should face as many balls as possible in order to be in rhythm for the World Cup. He was not entirely sure about the net bowlers or the practice sessions he would get in the World Cup and hence, wanted to cash in during the IPL in the nets,” Harbhajan said during commentary.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni creates history, registers 2 massive world records in South Africa match

India won their first match of the World Cup against South Africa by a convincing margin of six wickets and vindicated their favourites tag. Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars in the match.

Watch the match highlights

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 11:40 IST