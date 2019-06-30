ICC World Cup 2019: India might lose intentionally to prevent Pakistan’s semi-final qualification - Former Pak cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a number of outrageous claims about India’s World Cup campaign. One of the many shocking claims made by Ali was when he said that India will deliberately lose their matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh so that Pakistan does not make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup.

He further made claims that India intentionally played poorly against Afghanistan and that David Warner deliberately underperformed against India.

Ali was speaking on a TV show on Pakistan-based channel Ary News, Ali said, “India will never want that Pakistan make it to the semi-finals. They have matches remaining against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Everyone saw the fashion in which they won against Afghanistan.”

He went on, “They’ll play in such a way that nobody will come to know what has happened. What happened in India’s match against Afghanistan? What did Australia do against India? What did David Warner do?”

Pakistan have seven points in their kitty and are locked in a four way battle for the semi-finals spot along with England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

After the match against West Indies, India will take on England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They need to win atleast two matches in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 14:01 IST