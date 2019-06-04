ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli on cusp of special record in match against South Africa

The Indian team will finally be in action when they take on South Africa in their opening fixture at Southampton. The Proteas have faced defeats in each of their two matches and will be a side under pressure.

However, captain Virat Kohli would know that they cannot take things for granted and his side will have to be at their best as soon as they walk out. Also, for Kohli himself, there is extra incentive associated with the match. The skipper needs just one more win to complete 50 wins as India’s ODI captain.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

And for this to happen, batsman Kohli needs to be in tune and dominate the South African bowling attack. Well, there is a record to be broken any time the skipper takes guard and it will be no different when he takes guard against the Proteas. He needs 157 more runs to complete 11,000 ODI runs and will become only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (18426) and Sourav Ganguly (11221).to reach this milestone.

“We are glad we got what we wanted from the warm-ups. The last 15 overs were challenging, it can get pretty hectic in the field towards the end,” Kohli said after winning the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Numbers reveal the player who can be India’s X-factor against South Africa

“We even bowled well, Bumrah got us the breakthrough and Chahal and Kuldeep got us six wickets,” Kohli said.

“In the second half [in the coming matches], the ball might turn a little bit but initially the ball will swing and seam , which will be the most important phase for me and going into June the pitches will be getting flatter and flatter.”

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 11:12 IST