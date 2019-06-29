ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: Top five player battles – Kiwis wary of Aussie new-ball bowlers

New Zealand will look to bounce back from a crushing defeat at the hands of Pakistan when they take on Australia in a titanic ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at the Lord’s in London on Saturday. Australia have already sealed a spot in the semi-finals and New Zealand will look for a win in order to do the same against their Trans-Tasman rivals.

Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match at this iconic venue –

Martin Guptill vs Jason Behrendorff

Opener Martin Guptill hasn’t been at his best and will look to get back in form as the tournament approaches the business end. But things aren’t going to be easy for the right-hander as he will have to come up against Jason Behrendorff, who picked up a five-for in Australia’s last match.

Colin Munro vs Nathan Coulter Nile

Opener Colin Munro too has struggled for runs in the tournament and he will also be eying a big score and fire the Kiwis into the semis. He will have to face the pace and guile of Nathan Coulter Nile, who looks set for return as Australia might rest Starc and Cummins.

Kane Williamson vs Nathan Lyon

Skipper Kane Williamson has been leading New Zealand’s charge in the tournament with the bat and he would look to continue the same against the defending champions as well. He is likely to come up against spinner Nathan Lyon, who likes to operate in the middle overs. Although the two have never faced each other in ODIs, Williamson has faced 176 deliveries from Lyon in Tests and two are quite familiar with each other.

David Warner vs Trent Boult

Opener David Warner is one of the top-scorers of the tournament and the task of stopping him fall to New Zealand’s pace spearhead Trent Boult. The two have faced each other many times in the past, with Warner scoring 117 off 119 deliveries from Boult in ODIs. But the left-arm pacer will take heart from the fact that he has dismissed Warner twice in the 50-over format.

Aaron Finch vs Matt Henry

Skipper Aaron Finch has been among the runs for Australia as well and he will look to continue the momentum against the Kiwis. The opener is expected to face the furious pace of Matt Henry early on in the innings and things could get rough for the star right-hander. In ODIs, Henry has bowled 14 balls to Finch including 10 dots. Also, the pacer has dismissed Finch once.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:23 IST