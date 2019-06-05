ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Bangladesh: New Zealand’s predicted XI for the match against Bangladesh - Ish Sodhi could return

New Zealand could not have asked for a better start to the World Cup campaign. Led by Kane Williamson, the Kiwis completely toppled Sri Lanka in their opening game, pulling off a thumping 10-wicket win.

New Zealand were perfect in all the three departments - they bowled out Sri Lanka for 136 and chased it down in just 16.1 overs, without losing any wickets. The players looked sharp on the field and took some good catches as well.

Going into their second game against Bangladesh, the Kiwis would feel confident that they can continue their golden run. The side, though, could potentially make a huge change in their playing XI.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

Ish Sodhi, who has been in good form, could see himself getting into the side, instead of Colin de Grandhomme, who struggled a bit with the ball. The change would see Kiwis losing one batsman, but against Bangladesh, the Williamson-led side would feel confident that their top order can do the job.

Sodhi would provide Kiwis with an additional wicket-taker bowler, in case Bangaldesh are able to effectively tackle fast bowlers, like they did against South Africa. The leggie can work in tandem with Mitchell Santner in the middle overs, and can produce wicket-taking overs.

Here we take a look at New Zealand’s predicted XI for the match against Bangladesh:

Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 12:19 IST