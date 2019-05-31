ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs SL: Sri Lanka Predicted XI - New faces ready to shine

Sri Lanka appointed Dimuth Karunaratne as their captain almost on the eve of the World Cup, they made sure this is the talking point and people are so shocked with this that they do not find the space to speak about their appalling record in ODIs since 2017 - they have lost 41 out of the 55 matches played since 2017.

So, yes, there is not too much murmur about them, there is perhaps no murmur even in the dressing room, but they will have to be fresh, willing and ready to march out and give it their best shot when they walk out to take on New Zealand in their first match. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Click here for full coverage))

It was not an entirely auspicious start for them in the warm-ups, but well, they were warm-ups and the team will have to believe they are better than what people believe. It could start with picking a good, strong unit, a side which can march on with few doubts.

Kusal Mendis conceded that his team was playing catch-up ahead of the World Cup after they lost both their warm-up games.

“We did not bat very well. There was a chance to get to 300 out there on that wicket but we struggled in the middle overs and lost any momentum (in Southampton),” Mendis was quoted as saying by ICC media.

Here is Sri Lanka’s predicted XI for the match against New Zealand:

Kusal Perera(w), Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando

First Published: May 31, 2019 20:45 IST