ICC World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla becomes second-fastest to score 8000 ODI runs

South Africa opener Hashim Amla has added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as became the second fastest batsman in the world to score 8000 ODI runs on Wednesday. Amla achieved this feat during South Africa’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Amla needed just 24 runs to go past the landmark and in doing so, he became only the fourth South African ever to score 8000 runs in the 50-over format of the game.

India skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for fastest to 8000 runs as he achieved the feat in 176 innings. Amla reached there in 176 innings. Interestingly, Kohli had crossed the 8000-run mark on this iconic ground as well two years ago.

Fastest to 8000 ODI runs (in terms of innings) -

175: Virat Kohli (India)

176: Hashim Amla (South Africa)

182: AB de Villiers (South Africa)

200: Sourav Ganguly (India)

200: Rohit Sharma (India)

Hashim Amla holds the record for being the fastest ever to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs but missed out on this feat by just one innings.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:45 IST