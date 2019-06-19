Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup, Rishabh Pant named replacement

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of Team India’s ICC World Cup campaign due to the thumb injury sustained during the match against Australia. Rishabh Pant, who was added as a cover for the southpaw and is currently in England with the team has been named as the official replacement in the squad. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Dhawan sustained the injury after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit his thumb during the Indian innings. The southpaw continued to bat and went on to slam a majestic ton but later it was revealed that Dhawan had been ruled out of the tournament for at least 10-12 days.However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now confirmed that Dhawan will miss rest of the World Cup as he will have to remain in cast till mid July.

“ (Shikhar) Dhawan has a fracture base of the metacarpal of left thump and he will remain in cast till mid July. He has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 and we have requested Rishabh Pant as his replacement,” team manager Sunil Subramaniam told reporters.

UPDATE- Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

Dhawan’s absence will be a big blow for India as the left-hander hit form in the innings against Australia. Also, he has been India’s leading run-scorer in the last three ICC events and formed a prolific opening pair with Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: ‘Cover’ Rishabh Pant joins team India at Manchester

Rishabh pant, who was not included in India’s initial World Cup squad, comes in as a replacement. He along with Ambati Rayudu were named as standbys when the squad was announced.

Pant has played five ODIs since his debut against West Indies in October last year and averages 23.25, and he was part of India’s squad during their home series against Australia this year. However, the selectors opted for Dinesh Karthik’s experience ahead of young Pant when they named the World Cup squad.

The wicket-keeper batsman had a stellar Indian Premier League season and in 16 matches, he scored 488 runs at an average of 37.53. He has also made a spectacular start to his Test career and in nine matches, he has managed to score 696 runs at an average of 49.71 and this includes two centuries.

It remains to be seen if he slots in at the number 4 position as India already have KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma’s opening pair and the duo was mighty impressive in the match against Pakistan.

Also Read: McGrath makes bold statement on MS Dhoni’s future in team India

Also, Vijay Shankar, who was picked up as an option for the number 4 position, gave an account of his credentials with a good all-round display against Pakistan.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:38 IST