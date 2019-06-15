India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: ‘Cover’ Rishabh Pant joins team India at Manchester

Rishabh Pant, who was given an SOS call to fly to England after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out for at least 2 weeks with a fractured thumb, has joined team India ahead of the crucial World Cup game against Pakistan on June 16 at Manchester.

Pant has been flown in as a cover for Dhawan, who is certain to miss the Pakistan game. The Delhi wicket-keeper batsman, who was ignored for India’s original 15-member World Cup squad, has not been named as an official replacement. The Indian team management instead, opted to wait for Dhawan to regain his full fitness later this month.

Team India started their training in Manchester under overcast conditions on the eve of the Pakistan match and Pant too joined Virat Kohli and Co. to keep himself ready. BCCI took to twitter break the news.

Though the Indian think tank is confident of Dhawan’s availability towards the latter half of the group stage and knockouts, they have kept Pant on stand by just in case the opener does not recover on time.

“Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we’ll assess and see. Hopefully, he’ll be available for the latter half and the semi-finals. He’s motivated, we wanted to keep him back,” Kohli had said after India’s third World Cup game against New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled at Nottingham on Thursday.

India is currently positioned at the third place in the standings of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Kohli said playing against Pakistan is a marquee event and the game brings out the best in everyone.

“As soon as you enter the field, it’s calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it’s a bit intimidating, but we’ll look to execute well. It’s been competitive for years, it’s a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us,” Kohli said.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 15:41 IST