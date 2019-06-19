Shikhar Dhawan shares emotional message after being ruled out of World Cup

India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted an emotional message on social media after he was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Dhawan sustained an injury on his left thumb during India’s group stage match Australia at the Oval and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced that southpaw won’t be able to get fit in time and has been replaced by wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the 15-man squad.

Following this, Dhawan took to social media to thank the fans for their good wishes and his post read: “I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I’m grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!”

Team India manager Sunil Subramanian told the reporters in Southampton about this development and he said: “Shikhar (Dhawan) has a fracture at the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand.Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until mid-July, which rules him out of the World Cup.”

Dhawan’s absence will be a big blow for India as the left-hander hit form in the innings against Australia. Also, he has been India’s leading run-scorer in the last three ICC events and formed a prolific opening pair with Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh pant, who was not included in India’s initial World Cup squad, comes in as a replacement. He along with Ambati Rayudu were named as standbys when the squad was announced.

Pant has played five ODIs since his debut against West Indies in October last year and averages 23.25, and he was part of India’s squad during their home series against Australia this year. However, the selectors opted for Dinesh Karthik’s experience ahead of young Pant when they named the World Cup squad.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 20:41 IST