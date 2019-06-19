Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to heartbreaking development

India suffered a huge jolt when opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. The India opener suffered a hairline fracture to his left thumb during his century against Australia last Sunday and hasn’t recovered well enough to play the tournament.

Rishabh Pant, who flown in as a cover by the BCCI on June 11, will now replace the opener in the Indian squad. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Sunil Subramaniam, the India team manager, said, “Shikhar has a fracture at the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in cast until July, mid-July, which rules him out of the ICC World Cup 2019.”

Dhawan’s absence will be missed by the Indian team as the left-hander has been prolific in ICC and multi-team events over the past six years. he was the highest scorer in each of the last five multi-team (five-plus teams) ODI tournaments for India - Champions Trophy 2013, Asia Cup 2014, World Cup 2015, Champions Trophy 2017 and Asia Cup 2018.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this development:

Feel for Shikhar Dhawan. He was part of the process that made India such a strong side. He will miss the golden chance of being a world champion @SDhawan25 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 19, 2019

You never wish to make a World Cup team on the back of someone else's disappointment. But now that it has happened, let us wish #RishabhPant well. It is the opportunity of a lifetime and he has earned it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan in ICC ODI events (CWC & CT):



Innings - 20

Runs - 1238

Average - 65.16

Centuries - 6

Fifties - 4



Dhawan has scored 25.81% of India's runs in those 20 matches; the highest % by any player for his team in major ICC ODI events. #CWC19 #India — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 19, 2019

It's so heartbreaking to be ruled out of a world cup due to injury, my heart goes out to @SDhawan25. Well done on your contribution so far buddy, get well soon. #Dhawan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 19, 2019

Playing without dhawan will give clarity to KL rahul too...he knows he has to open now n not shuffle arrnd...Pant will add power in the middle...in place of who...🤔🤔🤔 — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 19, 2019

Feeling so bad for @SDhawan25. Toiled for #CWC19 for 4 years. Was in top shape and form. One hit and the dream shatters 💔 Sorry #ShikharDhawan — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 19, 2019

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 19:04 IST