ICC World Cup 2019: Glenn McGrath makes bold statement on MS Dhoni’s future in team India

Stating that MS Dhoni’s experience does a world of good to the Indian limited-overs side, former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath said that Dhoni should keep on playing as long as he enjoys the game.

McGrath who was in Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi to groom young fast bowlers from Jharkhand backed Dhoni to continue even after the World Cup. “There are talks of his retirement, but Dhoni should keep playing as long as he enjoys the game,” McGrath was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Dhoni, who played his 341st ODI on Sunday against Pakistan, became the second-most capped Indian player in ODIs overtaking Rahul Dravid. But the former India captain, who is now 37, has constantly been under the scanner ever since his strike rate came down in the last couple of years. Dhoni has been scoring at a strike rate of 78 in the last 2 years compared to his career strike rate of 87. However, Dhoni got his mojo back with a stellar IPL season for Chennai Super Kings and also showed glimpses of getting back to old days with a quickfire 27 off 14 balls against Australia.

McGrath, a former international cricketer who played all formats of the game for 14 years, provided tips and technicalities of bowling for two days in a workshop to be organised by the Jharkhand Sate Cricket Association (JSCA) at JSCA International Cricket Stadium Complex from Monday.

“This is for the first time when an international player from foreign soil has come to Ranchi to help sharpen skills of Jharkhand bowlers. He would also impart training to bowling coaches of Jharkhand,” said JSCA secretary Debashish Chakraborty. McGrath, who claimed 563 wickets in Test and 381 wickets in one-day international (ODI), arrived in Ranchi on Saturday night from Mumbai and began the training session from Monday.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 12:36 IST