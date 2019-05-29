ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The ICC World Cup 2019 will begin with a glittering opening ceremony in London on Wednesday, a day before the blockbuster opening content between England and South Africa. The two teams will clash at the Oval to mark the beginning of the showpiece event in UK. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full coverage))

Although none of the players will be present for the opening ceremony, the International Cricket Council claim that it is going to set the tone for the World Cup for the next 45 days.

“The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action,” Steve Elworthy, Managing Director at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, was quoted as saying by The News.

“The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core,” he added.

Where is the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony scheduled to be take place?

The ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony is scheduled to be take place in London.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony begin?

The ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony?

The ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2019?

The ICC World Cup 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: May 29, 2019 15:57 IST