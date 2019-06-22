ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan Predicted XI against South Africa - Veteran allrounder to be rested

The defeat last week against India has opened up Pakistan cricket to all sorts of trouble. The side has won only a single game in five matches at the ongoing World Cup, and are currently languishing at the bottom half of the table.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was called as “brainless captain” by Shoaib Malik, and rumours of rift in the dressing room have started circulating. Amid all the tensions, Pakistan will step out on the field to take on the struggling South Africa side on Sunday, and will hope to pick up a win to get back some positivity.

The veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik, who has not been among the runs in the previous few ODIs for the side is likely to be rested against the Proteas. Pakistan are likely to bring in Haris Sohail in his stead, who has a better strike rate than Asif Ali.

In the bowling department, Hasan Ali, who was hammered for 84 runs in 9 overs, could be rested and Pakistan could bring in left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi into the side, who can trouble Proteas openers with speed and bounce.

Pakistan Predicted XI against South Africa

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 19:24 IST