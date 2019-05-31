ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs West Indies: Statistical highlights - Gayle, Thomas set records in Nottingham

West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Friday, with the two-time champions showing they are a resurgent force in the one-day game.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and Wales.

West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced. Let’s look a some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- Pakistan found themselves struggling with the bat as they collapsed for 105 in 21.4 overs. This was their second lowest total in the World Cup after they were bundled out for 74 against England in the 1992 edition of the tournament. This is the 2nd lowest 1st innings total at Nottingham in ODIs and also the lowest total ever in the World Cup at this venue.

- Windies chased down the target with 218 balls to spare. This is now the largest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining versus Pakistan in the World Cup. Also, this is their 4th largest victory in terms of balls remaining.

- West Indian fast bowlers were all over the Pakistani batsmen as they scalped all 10 wickets in the innings. In fact, Ashley Nurse, who was playing as the frontline spinner, did not even ball a single over in the match. This was the eight instance that all the 10 wickets were taken by fast bowlers for West Indies in a World Cup match.

- Oshane Thomas was playing his first World Cup match and he returned with the figures 4/27, which is now his second best in ODIs. It is also now the best bowling figures by a West Indian against Pakistan in the World Cup.

- Chris Gayle made a quick-fire 50 which helped WI chase down the target of 106 runs in just 13.4 overs. He also surpassed AB de Villiers to become the player to hit the maximum sixes in the World Cup. Before this match, Gayle and de Villers were both tied at 37 sixes. With the three sixes, he now with 40 sixes in total sits on top of the table.

