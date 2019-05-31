Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: 105 all out! Pakistan register unwanted record against West Indies

West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the job.

cricket Updated: May 31, 2019 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC World Cup 2019,Pakistan,West Indies
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez looks dejected as he walks off after losing his wicket to West Indies' Oshane Thomas.(Action Images via Reuters)

Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder absolutely dominated with the ball as West Indies dismissed Pakistan for just 105 in their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter in Nottingham on Friday. The Pakistan batsman never looked in control and at the end of the innings, just four of them were able to post scores in double digits. (LIVE BLOG)

Having elected to field after winning the toss, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the job.

Lowest scores for Pakistan in World Cup:

74 vs England Adelaide 1992

105 vs West Indies Nottingham 2019*

132 vs Australia Lord’s 1999

132 vs Ireland Kingston 2007

134 vs England Cape Town 2003

The in-form Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, sparking a middle order collapse that the former champions did not recover from.

Pakistan were bowled out in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan’s team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 31, 2019 17:16 IST

