West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Live Updates - Pakistan eye winning start

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Updates: ICC World Cup 2019 match No. 2 will be between West Indies and Pakistan at Nottingham on Friday. Both teams have enough firepower in their batting line-up, Pakistan with a more traditional style of batsmen in their ranks and West Indies with multiple six hitting machines in their arsenal. One can’t help but think the bowling might actually turn out to be the deciding factor between the two sides on Friday.

Jason Holder sounded a warning for Pakistan saying his team are playing with a smile on their faces. The two-times world champions had to battle to reach the World Cup in England and Wales, reaching the tournament via a qualifying competition in Zimbabwe last year.

Since then they have found form, with batsmen Chris Gayle and Shai Hope particularly impressive, squaring a home series against top-ranked England 2-2 and then reaching the final of a tri-series in Ireland.

Holder was positive on the eve of the game at Trent Bridge, with his team boosted by a 91-run win over a formidable New Zealand side in a warm-up game in which they scored a mammoth 421 runs.

Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

But skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017.

Follow Pakistan vs West Indies Live Updates Here:

12:44 hrs IST Venue Insights Highest team total: 481/6 by England vs Australia in 2018 Lowest team total: 83 by South Africa vs England in 2008 Highest individual score: 171 by Alex Hales (ENG) vs Pakistan in 2016. Best bowling figures: 6/25 by Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs England, 2018.





12:18 hrs IST What the captains said Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy. Jason Holder, West Indies captain: That’s the way cricket is played, and that’s the nature of the game. I just don’t want to sit before a game and say we’re looking to score 500 or 600. I just want to play it as we see it and assess the conditions like any other game.





12:10 hrs IST What happened last night Before we dive into the analysis of today’s match between West Indies and Pakistan, let us take a look at what transpired in the opening match of World Cup between hosts England and South Africa.



