ICC World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle blasts his way past AB De Villiers’ ‘maximum’ record

Chris Gayle is well known for his six-hitting prowess and during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between West Indies and Pakistan on Friday, he claimed an impressive record with his 38th six of the tournament.

Thanks to his massive hit off Hasan Ali, Gayle surpassed AB De Villiers to become the batsman with the most number of sixes in the World Cup. The third place belongs to Australia’s Ricky Ponting with 31 maximums.

Chris Gayle scored a brilliant half century with the help of three sixes and was still batting as West Indies inched towards victory.

Most sixes in World Cup:

40 CHRIS GAYLE *

37 AB de Villiers

31 R Ponting

29 B McCullum

28 H Gibbs

27 S Jayasuriya/ S Tendulkar

Earlier in the match, Oshane Thomas took four wickets as West Indies dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 105.

Thomas finished with 4-27 as Pakistan, sent in to bat, were bowled out in just 21.4 overs, with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scoring 22 each.

It was Pakistan’s second-lowest World Cup total, their worst being 74 all out against England in Adelaide in 1992.

Mohammad Hafeez with 16 and Wahab Riaz (18) were the only other batsmen who reached double figures.

Jason Holder took three wickets and Andre Russell took two.

First Published: May 31, 2019 18:09 IST