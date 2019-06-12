ICC World Cup 2019 points table, highest run-scorer and wicket-takers’ list - Washouts a boon for Sri Lanka

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table bore an interesting look after Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh was abandoned on Tuesday without a ball bowled. A record third match in the tournament was called off due to rain and two of them were Sri Lanka’s – first against Pakistan and now against Bangladesh – which could in the end turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the islanders as they walked away with one valuable point each to rise to the fifth position in the team standings of World Cup. (Full coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Sri Lanka now have 4 points in as many games despite winning just one match and that too with great difficulty against Afghanistan. Based on current form and team strengths, one would have to say Sri Lanka would be the happier lot with the two washouts.

Bangladesh remain in the bottom half of the standings with three points. Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes, who played 11 tests and nine one-dayers for England, questioned the logic behind not including reserve days for the league stage of the tournament.

Also Read: Pant asked to fly to England as cover for Shikhar Dhawan

“We put men on the moon so why can’t we have a reserve day?” joked Rhodes.

“I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it.”

Although the result takes Sri Lanka to fifth in the standings, captain Dimuth Karunaratne said his team would have rather taken to the field and built on their victory over Afghanistan last week.

“We want to play cricket, win games and gain the points,” he told reporters.

“I think the last game we played, till the Australian game (on Saturday), it will be a gap of 11 days.

“So I think we need to prepare for the games, after winning, and we need momentum for that game.”

There was no change in the top three of the World Cup points table. New Zealand continued to top the charts with a hat-trick of wins, followed by hosts England and India, who have 4 points each with India playing one match less than England.

Here’s the updated points table and team standings of ICC World Cup 2019

The washouts, however, did not have any affect on Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan’s position as the top run-scorer of the ongoing World Cup. Heres’ the full list

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, who has 8 wickets to his name, is the leading wicket-taker of the World Cup. Here’s the full list.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 09:05 IST