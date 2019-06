ICC World Cup 2019: Rain washes out Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash, teams split points

Pakistan and Sri Lanka were forced to split the two points after their World Cup match was called off due to heavy rain, which left the field unplayable here Friday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

After a couple of inspections, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game at 3:46pm local time. The sky was still cloudy when the final inspection was held, keeping in mind a 20-over-a-side game.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one match each.

Pakistan lost to West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favourites England by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back on track with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 20:40 IST