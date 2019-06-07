Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan look to continue winning run

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Follow live updates from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 07, 2019 13:33 IST
highlights

Live updates: Sri Lanka cannot afford another sloppy batting display if they are to beat a resurgent Pakistan and record a first World Cup win over their subcontinent rivals on Friday. In a topsy-turvy affair on Tuesday, Sri Lanka claimed a narrow win over outsiders Afghanistan in Cardiff after the 1996 World Cup winners were bowled out for a modest 201. It was the second consecutive match in which Sri Lanka’s batting failed to deliver, having been bundled out for 136 in a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand on Saturday.

Follow live updates from Pakistan vs Sri Lanka here -

13:32 hrs IST

Grant Flower on Pakistan’s Babar Azam

“I think Babar Azam has come a long way. His game is improving all the time and so is his strike-rate. I think he’s close to the top of his game. He is really exciting to watch. He is going to be one of the best players in the world.”

13:12 hrs IST

Player battles

Sri Lanka’s worries lies in their batting department which has looked completely lack lustrous in the first two games and the side led by Dimuth Karunaratne would hope to put on a better front against their Asian rivals. For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir’s return to wicket-taking form signals that positive things could be on their way.

Here is a look at the five key player battles that might define the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

12:46 hrs IST

Sri Lanka predicted XI against Pakistan

Sri Lanka are likely to bring back Jeevan Mendis to provide more steel to the middle-order. Suranga Lakmal is likely to be left out for this clash. The fact that Mendis is also a handy leg-break bowler, tips the scale in his favour.

Here’s a look at Sri Lanka’s predicted XI.

12:22 hrs IST

Pakistan predicted XI against Sri Lanka

Shoaib Malik is likely to sit out of this clash as he was pushed to number 7 against England. He is likely to be replaced by Imad Wasim, who was dismissed for just 1 in the opener and was subsequently dropped.

Here’s a look at Pakistan’s predicted XI.

12:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan made an excellent return to form with a 14-run victory over England, while Sri Lanka managed a 34-run victory over Afghanistan in their previous match.

