ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan predicted XI against Sri Lanka – Veteran set to be dropped

Pakistan will look to continue their good momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in their third group stage match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday.

After being dismantled by Windies in their opener, Pakistan stunned hosts England to give another account of their unpredictability. They will now need to continue playing at similar level against Sri Lanka, who are coming into this match on the back of a thrilling win against Afghanistan. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Pakistan top-order fired on all cylinders against England and the team management won’t look to tinker with it. Openers Imam-ul-haq and Fakhar Zaman provided a good start to the team while Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed slammed respective half-centuries.

Shoaib Malik is likely to sit out of this clash as he was pushed to number 7 against England, considering the form of other Pakistani batsman. He is likely to be replaced by Imad Wasim, who was dismissed for just 1 in the opener and was subsequently dropped.

Rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same as the bowlers did a wonderful job against England. Wahab Riaz was expensive against the hosts but ended up with three wickets while Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan scalped couple of wickets each.

Hasan Ali hasn’t come to the party yet, ending with 0/39 and 0/66 in the two matches respectively, but he remains a crucial cog in the Pakistan wheel and is likely to retain his place in the eleven.

Pakistan Predicted XI against Sri Lanka: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 10:32 IST