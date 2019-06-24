ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma finds unique way to spend time during travel - Watch

Rohit Sharma tasted a rare failure in the ongoing ICC World Cup when he was dismissed for just 1 run against Afghanistan. The Indian opener has been in scintillating form in the tournament, having scored centuries against South Africa and Pakistan and also a half century against Australia.

Rohit is currently in the sixth spot in the list of leading scorers in the tournament and India would hope the ‘Hitman’ gets back to run scoring form when they play their next match against West Indies at Old Trafford.

The team travelled from Southampton to Manchester after a hard fought win over Afghanistan and everyone was busy doing their bit of fun as they made the journey by road. Rohit, who is also the vice-captain of the team, took to Instagram to let his fans know of what he was up to.

“5 hour drive - A little Netflix, a little charades and a lot of light conversation. PS - Excellent guess there Dk,” wrote Rohit about his experiences. But what could be the guesses that Dinesh Karthik is getting praised for in this post?

Well a bunch of players along with Rohit played dumb charades and in a video posted on his Instagram, Rohit can be seen acting while Karthik is the one trying to guess.

From Rohit’s message it is clear that Karthik could very well guess the stuff that he was enacting. Well, we now know that Rohit has more skills than just taking bowling attacks apart.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 14:25 IST