ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar weighs in on India’s number 4 conundrum

Even as the Indian team leaves for the World Cup, there are still debates and deliberations over the number four slot, but former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is not too concerned about this issue.

Sachin believes that the side have more than one batsmen who can get the job done and that there is enough experience in the ranks to adapt and adjust according to the situation. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“I think we have batsmen, who can do the job. Number four is just a number and it can be adjusted. I particularly don’t see No 4 as a problem. Our boys have played enough cricket to know their roles whether it is No 4, 6 or 8. Situational awareness is the key,” Sachin told PTI.

Speaking about the bowlers, Sachin said that wrist-spinners will do well in England and hence, India are nicely placed since they have Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their arsenal. He was also very impressed with the depth of the Indian said and believes that there the side is well-balanced with all the bases covered.

“There is a good balance in the side. We have a number of guys with 8-10 years of experience and at the same time we have talented youngsters like Kuldeep, Rahul, Chahal, Hardik (Pandya) and Jasprit (Bumrah) with a couple of years of international cricket.

“So it’s a perfect blend with all the makings of a wonderful team. I rate our chances very high,” concluded Tendulkar.

First Published: May 22, 2019 15:59 IST