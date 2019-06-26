Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed asks fans to criticise but not abuse after ‘fat pig’ comment

ICC World Cup: A fresh video recently surfaced where skipper Sarfaraz was seen was walking in a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and asked why he was looking like a fat pig. Pakistan vs New Zealand is the big clash on Wednesday.

cricket Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:58 IST
PTI
PTI
London
Sarfaraz Ahmed,Sarfaraz Ahmed abused,Sarfaraz called fat pig
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed takes part in a training session at Edgbaston ahead of their ICC World Cup match against New Zealand.(AFP)

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has asked the fanatical fans of Pakistan cricket to not make abusive personal attacks on the players after a supporter compared the wicket-keeper batsman to a “fat pig”. Pakistani fans have severely criticised the national team after its poor show against arch-rivals India in the World Cup encounter in Manchester.

A fresh video recently surfaced where skipper Sarfaraz was seen was walking in a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and asked why he was looking like a fat pig.

“I can’‘t say anything on this. It’‘s not in our hands to control what people say about us. Winning and losing is part of the game and it’‘s not that we are the first team to have lost a match; previous teams also have faced defeats,” Sarfaraz said after Pakistan kept alive their semifinal hopes with the win over South Africa in London.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Predicted XI against New Zealand - Tough call for Sarfaraz Ahmed

“Had earlier teams faced the kind of criticism that we are facing, they would have realised how much these things hurt us. Now, there is social media. People write, comment and say whatever they like. These incidents affect the psychology of the players,” he added.

Sarfaraz is not the only Pakistani cricketer to have expressed his displeasure over the abuses. Earlier, Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Amir too had urged the fans not to indulge in personal attacks.

“While criticising, one must not abuse. Criticise us on our cricket but don’‘t get abusive with us,” Sarfaraz said.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:25 IST

