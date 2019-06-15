ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa predicted XI against Afghanistan - Pacer likely to return

South Africa will look for their first win of the tournament when they take on minnows Afghanistan in a crunch ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday. Like South Africa, Afghanistan too are searching for their first win, having lost their three contests thus far. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

The Proteas are likely to stick with their top-order with Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla opening the innings. Aiden Markram, Faf du Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller form a formidable middle-order.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris are the all-rounders in the team while Kagiso Rabada will lead their lethal pace battery. The South African bowling attack could be further bolstered by the return of Lungi Ngidi, who missed the last two games with a tight hamstring.

Ngidi pulled up after bowling just four overs at The Oval defeat by Bangladesh and missed the six-wicket loss to India as well as the West Indies wash-out on Monday.

“It’s a tricky one with fast bowlers as to when they do come back. We’re in a position now where we need to win five games out of five so you want your best available for selection,” Du Plessis said on the eve of the clash.

“But if he’s not 100 percent, or even 90 percent, in a shortened game with a bit of rain around is it worth the risk?”

If Ngidi does indeed return, he is likely to take the place of Beuran Hendricks. Imran Tahir remains the only designated spinner in this South African line-up.

South Africa predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 09:38 IST