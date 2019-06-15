ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Top five player battles - Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan in focus

South Africa and Afghanistan, who both have not won a single game so far at the ongoing World Cup tournament, will face off against each other, as they look to extend their stay. The Proteas lost their first three matches against England, Bangladesh and India, respectively - and then saw their fourth game against West Indies getting abandoned due to rain.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their all three games so far - against Australia and Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and are lying at the bottom of the table. Both teams need a win to reignite hopes of survival in the tournament.

Here are the five key player battles that could define the match:

Kagiso Rabada vs Hazratullah Zazai

This will be the first time South Africa will face off against Afghanistan in an ODI. The Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada is in excellent form at the moment - and has been the primary wickettaker bowler for the side. With Hazratullah Zazai giving a good start to the side against New Zealand, Afghan fans would hope he can do the same against struggling opposition and can carry on to make big total. But in doing so, he will have to go against Rabada - who enjoys bowling with pace and bounce to left-handed batsman.

Beuran Hendricks vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, at a press conference on Friday, said the side would not risk Lungi Ngidi in the Afghanistan clash, which means Beuran Hendricks is expected to be included in the playing XI. The left-armer was reportedly impressive at the nets and troubled a few Proteas batsman. Hashmatullah Shahidi was the highest scorer for Afghanistan against New Zealand, with 59 runs on the board. Hendricks, who was called in to replace Dale Steyn, will be eager to target the middle-order batsman, who has looked to be in bright form.

Mohammad Nabi vs David Miller

South Africa’s heavy-hitter David Miller has often struggled against spin attack. His biggest threat against Afghanistan would be the off-spinner Mohammad Nabi. The right-armer has not been at his wicket-taking best in the tournament so far, and he will be eager to get the big wicket of Miller, who has the ability to take the match away from any position. Miller struggled against Yuzvendra Chahal’s flighted deliveries against India, and Nabi would look to target the batsman, using a similar approach.

Rashid Khan vs Faf du Plessis

It is a known secret that Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis struggles against spin bowling. The right-handed batsman was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal against India, as he failed to read a flighted-one from the leggie. Rashid Khan can pose similar problems for du Plessis. The allrounder, who was unable to bowl against the Kiwis after a bowl hit his head, will be eager to take the charge on the field, and dismiss the skipper.

Aftab Alam vs Quinton de Kock

If there is one star pacer among Afghanistan’s ranks, it is Aftab Alam. The 26-year-old picked up all the three wickets against Kiwis with the new ball and almost gave NZ a run for their money, getting rid of the dangerous Martin Guptill first ball. Alam would look to target out-of-form Quinton de Kock with varying pace, just how he troubled NZ opener Colin Munro in the previous game.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 11:41 IST