ICC World Cup 2019: Unfit Bhuvneshwar Kumar prompts India to summon Navdeep Saini as net bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hamstring injury has prompted the Indian team management to summon ‘A’ team regular Navdeep Saini as the net bowler for the remaining part of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Saini was a part of the original stand-by list.

“Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here,” the BCCI media cell informed on its official whatsApp group.

As of now Bhuvneshwar is out for 2-3 games due to reported stiffness in his left hamstring. It is still not clear if the injury is more serious.

He has started a bit of light exercise but hadn’t looked really comfortable during some of the drills conducted by physio Patrick Farhart.

In fact, in Southampton, Farhart was making Bhuvneshwar stride up the stairs and once the bowler was seen complaining of pain while sprinting up the last two steps.

Khaleel Ahmed was India’s designated net bowler till Nottingham and then went back as he will be playing the series against West Indies ‘A’, starting next month.

Since the bowlers in the main squad don’t bowl at the nets everyday and at times a few deliveries to just get the feel, batsmen need quality net practice.

The ‘A’ team bowlers normally travel with the senior side if there’s no assignment.

Saini was supposed to travel with Deepak Chahar and Khaleel during the first half but couldn’t come due to an injury sustained during IPL.

Saini is one of India’s fastest bowlers and will be expected to give good practice to the top-order.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 17:35 IST