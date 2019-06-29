ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run-scorer and highest-wicket takers’ list

Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla struck unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa cruised to a nine-wicket victory at the Riverside Ground on Friday to put a major dent in Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. South Africa, who were already out of the tournament, registered their second win of the tournament. Sri Lanka, on the hand, were left stranded at six points.

After putting Sri Lanka in to bat, South Africa were set a target of 204 as seamer Dwaine Pretorius took 3-25 off 10 overs in an innings that was interrupted by a swarm of bees that invaded the pitch and sent the players and umpires to the floor.

After the early loss of Quinton de Kock, already-eliminated South Africa never looked troubled as Amla (80 not out) and Du Plessis (96 not out) put on 175 for the second wicket, reaching their target with 76 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka needed a victory to move level with fourth-placed England in the race for semi-final places, but struggled with bat and ball against an opponent who have now beaten them in 17 of their last 19 meetings.

The Islanders are now left stranded with 6 points from 7 matches. With only two matches remaining, they can reach 10 points at max. The only way they can reach the semi-finals is if England lose their remaining two matches and Bangladesh and Pakistan don’t win more than one.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have a chance to topple England and rise to the fourth position in points table for the first time in the tournament. They face Afghanistan at Leeds on Saturday.

