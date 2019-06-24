ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers, wicket-takers

Pakistan bounced back after a tough week to end South Africa’s miserable campaign in Lord’s. The Faf du Plessis’s side was never in the game once Pakistan elected to bat first. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman put up a solid stand up front and then the score was bolstered by Haris Sohail and Babar Azam.

Chasing 309, South Africa were rocked early with the wicket of Hashim Amla and the chase did not get going. Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir were among the wickets as South Africa’s innings ended 49 runs short.

“Yes, definitely [it is the lowest point]. I’m a very proud player and captain, and playing for South Africa means a lot for me, and the fact that the results we’re dishing out at the moment - you know, it’s really, really tough, and borderline... today, it’s a little bit embarrassing. We’re trying but it’s just not good enough. Obviously I’m human as well, so it will keep chipping at me,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said after the match.

