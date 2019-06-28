ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli achieves historic first as India skipper

The Indian cricket team has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and under the leadership of Virat Kohli, they registered their fifth straight win in the tournament as they outplayed West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. This is the first time that India have not lost their first five encounters in a World Cup and Kohli also claimed a major milestone thanks to the comfortable victory over the Windies.

The win over West Indies was the 10th consecutive ODI victory outside Asia for the Indian cricket team under Kohli’s leadership. The streak started on January 15 against Australia and it included victories against South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and an abandoned encounter against New Zealand.

Indian bowlers led by the deadly Mohammed Shami produced yet another splendid performance to put their team on the cusp of a semi-final berth with a 125-run rout of the West Indies in their sixth World Cup encounter.

With 11 points, India are now almost through and another win in their next three games will seal their position in the top four as West Indies were knocked out with two games remaining.

India scored 268 for 7, riding on half-centuries by Virat Kohli (72 off 82 balls) and MS Dhoni (56 off 61 balls) and it turned out to be good enough as West Indies were shot out for 124 in only 34.2 overs.

