India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli the captain scripts history, beats Dhoni, Ganguly to remarkable feat

India captain Virat Kohli rewrote the record books as India thumped West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday to all but confirm their spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Kohli created history both as a batsman and as a captain on Thursday to lead India to victory. After becoming the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win his first five matches in the World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s India has beaten South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and West Indies to secure 11 points in six matches in the World Cup so far. Their third match against New Zealand was washed out even without the toss taking place.

No other Indian captain had won their first five matches in the World Cup. Dhoni in 2011 enjoyed an unbeaten run for 4 matches, which included a tie against England in the second match.

Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are tied for the longest winning run by an Indian captain in a World Cup. India had won 8 on the trot before losing to Australia in the 2003 World Cup final. Ganguly’s India had lost their second match to the eventual champions in the group stages too. Dhoni, in his second World Cup as captain in 2015, led India to 8 straight victories before losing to Australia in the semi-finals.

Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his fighting 72-run innings – his fourth consecutive half-century in the World Cup. In the process Kohli also beat Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest to 20,000 international runs.

Kohli’s 72 laid the foundations for India’s 268 for seven after electing to bat first at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

The Indian bowlers, led by paceman Mohammed Shami (4/16), then dismissed West Indies for 143 in 34.2 overs to end the West Indies’ hopes of progressing.

India, who have displaced England as the top-ranked one-day team, remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and need just one victory from their remaining three league games to guarantee a semi-finals berth.

