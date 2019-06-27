India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: ‘8 out of 10 times, his experience comes good for us’ - Kohli heaps praise on Dhoni after massive win

India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the ‘Men in Blue’ dismantled Windies by 125 runs in the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Courtesy of this massive win, India kept their unbeaten run going in the tournament and they are now within touching distance of making it into the semis. India and New Zealand have 11 points each but Virat Kohli’s troops take the second spot courtesy of a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Kohli was named the man of the match for his 72 while Dhoni (56*) also chipped in with a half-century to take India’s score to a formidable one after a middle-order collapse. Dhoni started slowly but picked up pace in the end to take India’s to 268/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Windies, highlights: As it happened

During the post match presentation, Kohli lavished praise on Dhoni and said that his vast experience of playing at the top level helps the team out in tight situations. Referring to his understanding of the game, Kohli also said that Dhoni knows how to get those 15-20 runs which matters in the end.

“Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking but we have always backed him,” Kohli said after India’s emphatic win.

“He has won us so many games and the best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs, he knows exactly how to get them.

“His experience, 8 out of 10 times has come good for us. He has such a keen understanding of the game and he always sends us feedback, that you know 260 is a good score. He’s a legend of the game. We all know that. Just hope he can continue,” Kohli added.

Also Read: MS Dhoni takes a stunning catch to dismiss Carlos Brathwaite - Watch

India next take on hosts England in a blockbuster contest at Edbaston in Birmingham and if they get a positive result out of the game, they will seal their progression into the last four. Kohli and his troops will be aware that it is not going to be easy against the ‘Three Lions’ as they will be fighting for survival and will go for win at any cost.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 22:58 IST