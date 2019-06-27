India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni takes a stunning catch to dismiss Carlos Brathwaite - Watch

India posted 268 on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and then the in-form India bowlers took over. Mohammed Shami set the pace early with the wickets of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope. West Indies never got going in their chase after the early blows as the Indian bowlers controlled proceedings perfectly.

They lost half their side on the score of 98 when Virat Kohli chucked the ball to Jasprit Bumrah to hasten the end and the fast-bowler did not disappoint. In the 27th over, Bumrah sprinted forward and angled a length ball in towards Carlos Brathwaite. The ball decked away after pitching, Brathwaite fended at it, the ball took the outside edge and MS Dhoni dived to his right to snaffle an absolutely stunning catch.

Bumrah was not done yet, Fabian Allen walked in and he was greeted with a pacy length ball which crashed onto his pads and the umpire gave him out and all of a sudden West Indies slumped to 107/7.

Earlier, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 20,000 international runs in his 417th innings -- India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Caribbean batsman Brian Lara both required 453 innings to reach the landmark.

Wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya boosted the total, putting on 70 runs for the sixth wicket to punish the otherwise-disciplined West Indies bowlers.

Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56, ending the innings with a big six.

The West Indies bowlers, led by paceman Kemar Roach, had kept India in check until the latter stages, stemming the flow of runs with regular wickets after being asked to field.

Roach returned impressive figures of 3-36 in his 10 overs, including the wicket of Indian opener Rohit Sharma for 18.

Kohli, whose 82-ball knock included eight boundaries, extended his fine run of form with some eye-catching shots that charmed a partisan crowd at Old Trafford.

