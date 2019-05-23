ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co hit the nets in first training session at the Oval - See pictures

Led by inspirational skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team sweat it out in the nets during the first training session for the ‘Men in Blue’ at the iconic Oval Stadium in London on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and the post read: “#TeamIndia all set for the first training session for #CWC19”.((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

We're here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8LXifLV70S — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2019

India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni ( BCCI/Instagram )

India fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah ( BCCI/ Instragram )

The Indian team had touched down in the country on Wednesday and got down to business straight away ahead of their first warm-up clash against New Zealand on Saturday. India will then take on Bangladesh in their second practice match on Tuesday.

Touchdown London 💪🇮🇳 CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ll23zqKs63 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 22, 2019

The first match of the tournament will be played between England and South Africa on May 30 at the Oval while India will open their campaign against the Proteas on June 5 at the Rose Bowl.

India’s 15-member squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

