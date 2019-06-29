ICC World Cup 2019: VVS Laxman predicts the finalists of the tournament

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has gone on to predict the finalists of ICC World Cup 2019. The final of the tournament will be played at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s on July 14. The tournament has reached an interesting phase with only Australia confirming their spot in the semi-finals so far. India and New Zealand too are more or less sure to make it to the knockout stages but the fight for the remaining spot is between England,Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Laxman, however, believes it will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final. The 44-year-old stylish Hyderabad batsman predicted an India-Australia final at Lord’s.

“India versus Australia is going to be the World Cup final.” Laxman told Times Now. In 2003, India lost to Australia in the World Cup final to finish as runner-ups.

Also Read: 2 days before England match, India cricketers’ privacy violated at team hotel

India next play England at Edgbaston on Sunday and Laxman picked Virat Kohli’s side as the firm favourites to win that game and dent England’s qualification chances further.

Laxman credited India’s success to the bowling unit. “This Indian team looks very very sharp, the bowlers are really shining. (Jasprit) Burmah and (Mohammed) Shami and even when Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) was playing so it’s good to see bowlers really shining through.”

Laxman, however, was critical of MS Dhoni’s inability to rotate strike in the middle overs.

“MS Dhoni needs to improve on rotating the strike. He is a remarkable player but needs to rotate the strike more,” added the former right-hander.

Dhoni was guilty of scoring at an abysmal strike rate in the middle overs in India’s last two matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. While he made it up towards the end against West Indies by hitting Oshane Thomas for two sixes and a four in the final over of the Indian innings but he was dismissed for a 52-ball 28 against Afghanistan.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 13:41 IST