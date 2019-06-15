ICC World Cup 2019: West indies’ Carlos Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent to an umpire’s decision during the World Cup match against England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

Brathwaite showed his displeasure after he was adjudged caught behind off England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the 44th over of the West Indies innings on Friday.

“Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said in a statement.

Four demerit points within a two-year period incurs a ban from one test or two one-dayers or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

West Indies were bowled out for 212 before Joe Root’s unbeaten century ensured a comfortable eight-wicket victory for England in Southampton.

