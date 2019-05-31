ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies Predicted XI vs Pakistan - Selection headache for Jason Holder

West Indies will look to repeat their performance against New Zealand in the last warm-up match when they start their World Cup 2019 the campaign against Pakistan on Friday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

Russell smashed 54 off 25 balls and Shai Hope hit a century to propel the West Indies to 421 in their warm-up win against New Zealand on Tuesday.

WATCH: Ben Stokes takes ‘catch of the century’ to dismiss Phehlukwayo

That prompted all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite to say his team can break the 500-barrier.

“If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely, we are,” Brathwaite said. “However, in a real game, you probably won’t have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had today. So you need to be a little real about the target.” West Indies are also returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar picks the best non-Indian batsman and bowler of World Cup 2019

They squared a one-day series against the top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.

On Friday though, Jason Holder might have a selection headache. While the batsmen pretty much pick themselves, there are too many contenders for one spot in the fast bowling department.

West Indies gave a decent amount of match practice to all of its pacers but with Roach and Holder certain in the Playing XI, there is space for only two bowlers. The contenders are Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, and Sheldon Cottrell.

The fact that Cottrell is the only left-armer in the squad, gives him the upper hand. The choice now has to be between Thomas and Gabriel. The youngster Thomas might just get the nod ahead of the experienced Gabriel.

West Indies Predicted XI vs Pakistan: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmeyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 31, 2019 11:32 IST