ICC World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he set up Faf du Plessis’ fall, watch video

India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the hero of India’s bowling in the six-wicket victory over South Africa in their opening encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. The leggie recorded figures of 4/51 in his 10 overs, dismissing Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo. Speaking to temporary host Kuldeep Yadav on ‘Chahal TV’, the 28-year-old revealed how he set up Proteas’ skipper’s fall.

“The team, overall performed really well. I spoke to you (Kuldeep) before I came into the attack because you had already bowled a few overs. I also spoke to Mahi bhai, which gave me a few ideas on how to bowl on this wicket. When I bowled the first over, it also gave me an idea on what speed I need to maintain on the wicket. When I came for the second over, I saw that I am getting a bit of drift. So I decided to change my angle a bit, and bowled stump to stump,” he said.

“I enjoyed Faf’s wicket the most because he was keeping his legs really closed. I was getting a nice drift. I bowled leg spin to him for two overs before. Then, I angled that particular delivery because I was hoping the ball drifts towards middle and off stump. He was unable to pick that ball because he thought I would be continuing with leg spin. So the ball touched his pad and he was cleaned up,” Chahal added.

Speaking on Rohit Sharma’s innings, who scored an unbeaten 122 to script an easy win for India with 15 balls to spare, the bowler said: “Rohit bhai played a special innings on this wicket. He showed complete temperament of an experienced batsman. It was not easy to bat early in these conditions. But he stuck around and finished the game, which is special.”

“The way (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvi bhai started the attack, it gave us a platform to build our innings. The first 10 overs from the two seamers were really important for our side,” he further added.

India will play their second World Cup game against Australia on Sunday.

