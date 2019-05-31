ICC World Cup Match 1 Highlights - Watch key moments of England vs South Africa match

England got the cricket world cup underway with a win against South Africa at the Oval. Out for a duck with just one run on the scoreboard, it was a start to forget for Jonny Bairstow. Joe Root got England up and running, before Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes took charge. England posted a target of 312 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock turned into the main man racking up 68 runs but South Africa never really recovered. They were dismissed for 207 in less than 40 overs.

Ben Stokes produced a fine all-round display as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 opener at the Oval on Thursday.

Stokes top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left.

It was a day to remember for Stokes as the all-rounder created a number of records with his all-round performance.

It was after 23 years that a player scored more than 80 runs, picked up two wickets and grabbed two catches in a World Cup match. The last time it was Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva in the 1996 World Cup final against Australia and on Thursday it was England’s Ben Stokes against South Africa.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:00 IST