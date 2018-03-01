ICC World Cup Qualifiers warm-up: West Indies survive scare, Ireland clinch thriller

West Indies survived a batting collapse to beat UAE by 32 runs in their ICC World Cup Qualifiers warm-up encounter in Harare on Thursday.

After being asked to bat, the Windies lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 115. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 20. For UAE, leg-spinner Imran Haider took four wickets while Mohammad Naveed, skipper Rohan Mustafa and Ahmed Raza took two apiece.

In reply, the Windies rode on a five-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Nikita Miller and fast bowler Kemar Roach’s 3/15 to bundle out UAE for 83.

Dockrell shines

George Dockrell and Boyd Rankin survived some anxious moments to pull off a one-wicket win for Ireland over Scotland in Bulawayo.

Michael Leask’s 91 and George Munsey’s 77 took Scotland to 239 after their skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and chose to bat. Rankin took a five-wicket haul while Tim Murtagh finished with three scalps.

While chasing, Ireland lost three quick wickets before Andrew Balbirnie and Niall O’Brien stabilised Ireland’s innings with their 90-run stand before both fell in the span of seven overs. Balbirnie scored 79 while O’Brien made 35.

Kevin O’Brien and Gary Wilson couldn’t do much as Ireland were reduced to 221/8, still needing 19 to win.

With eight runs required in the last over, Dockrell (47*) and Rankin (12*) played sensibly to seal the deal.

Zimbabwe win

Fifties from Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor helped Zimbabwe beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in Bulawayo.

After opting to bat, PNG were bowled out for 195 in 49.4 overs. Vani Morea was the only one to score a fifty (58). Blessing Muzarabani, stand-in captain Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chisoro took two wickets each.

In reply, Zimbabwe were in total control of the chase, winning with 57 balls to spare.

The matches between Afghanistan and Netherlands and Hong Kong and Nepal had to be abandoned due to rain.